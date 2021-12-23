ankrETH Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,880.00 (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, ankrETH has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. ankrETH has a total market cap of $108.09 million and $1,880.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for about $3,685.21 or 0.07567203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00043368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.44 or 0.00210348 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH (CRYPTO:aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

