Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,768 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Antero Resources worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AR shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 4.39. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $21.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

