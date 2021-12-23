Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Apartment Income REIT worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,975,000 after acquiring an additional 590,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,374,000 after acquiring an additional 234,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,582,000 after acquiring an additional 411,318 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

