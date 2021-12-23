Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.40 EPS.

APOG stock opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $251,165. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

