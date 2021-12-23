AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.83.

ATR stock opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

