AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.83.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $115.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 141.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 23,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

