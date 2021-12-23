Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang Sells 487 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $19,392.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 47.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

