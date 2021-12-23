argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $297.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARGX. Raymond James raised their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised argenx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised argenx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $359.83.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $349.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 0.93. argenx has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.49.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that argenx will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 59.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

