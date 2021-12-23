argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $297.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARGX. Raymond James raised their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised argenx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised argenx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $359.83.
Shares of argenx stock opened at $349.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 0.93. argenx has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.49.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 59.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.