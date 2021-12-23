Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $150.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $141.83 and last traded at $141.60, with a volume of 2299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.53.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Arista Networks to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $12,951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total value of $56,541.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 929,143 shares of company stock valued at $222,905,467 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

