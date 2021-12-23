Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $136.18

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.18 and traded as high as $137.14. Arkema shares last traded at $132.03, with a volume of 2,376 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARKAY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arkema from €123.00 ($138.20) to €120.00 ($134.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arkema from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Arkema in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arkema has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.24.

Get Arkema alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arkema S.A. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.