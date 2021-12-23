Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

ARESF opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $9.72.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

ARESF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.