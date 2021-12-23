ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.85. 12,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 83,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

