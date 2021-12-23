Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AZPN opened at $150.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.28. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.
