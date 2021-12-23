Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Shares of AZPN opened at $150.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.28. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

