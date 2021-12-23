Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 597 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $25,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $268,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Travelers Companies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.73.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $154.69 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.12 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.49 and a 200 day moving average of $155.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

