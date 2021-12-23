Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,739 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Paychex worth $27,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,256,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Paychex by 41.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,865,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $135.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.33 and its 200-day moving average is $115.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.12.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

