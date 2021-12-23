Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NICE were worth $23,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the third quarter worth $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 113.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 77.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $305.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.47, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.17.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

