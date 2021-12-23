Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,897 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,811 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $24,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in FedEx by 30.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $249.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.26 and its 200-day moving average is $260.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

