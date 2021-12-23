Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.09

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and traded as low as $22.20. Atento shares last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 15,930 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $338.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.98.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atento had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atento S.A. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atento in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atento by 39.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atento by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atento in the third quarter valued at $4,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

