Atheios Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atheios has traded up 114.9% against the US dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $47,170.57 and $30.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 50,557,160 coins and its circulating supply is 46,051,638 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

