Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.93.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:ACBI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.34. 4,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $401,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $3,552,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

