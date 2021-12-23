Atlas Protocol Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $344,588.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.62 or 0.08077180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,816.74 or 1.00060864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00074316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053667 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

