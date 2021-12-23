AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after buying an additional 1,394,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE T traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.94. 191,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,679,336. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a PE ratio of 206.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.