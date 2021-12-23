AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 27.1% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 323,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 68,983 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 52.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AT&T by 6.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 32,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 21.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,289,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,845,000 after buying an additional 579,645 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

