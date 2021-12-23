Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.33

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 27645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

The stock has a market cap of C$155.00 million and a P/E ratio of -19.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,352,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,869,791.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,150.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

