Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 424 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $631.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $630.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.53. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.69 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $178.87 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.