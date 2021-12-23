Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,348,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 955,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,155,000 after buying an additional 234,600 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,957.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 237,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,374,000 after buying an additional 232,052 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,941,000 after buying an additional 210,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,880,000 after buying an additional 184,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.12. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $111.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

