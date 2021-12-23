Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 228,646 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.04.

Shares of VIAC opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

