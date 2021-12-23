Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $213,000 Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NULG opened at $67.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.