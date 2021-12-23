Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $263,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $237.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.60 and its 200-day moving average is $228.06. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $246.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

