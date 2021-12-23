Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,999,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 384.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,690,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $115.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.92 and a 200-day moving average of $115.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $120.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

