Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,367,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.48. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock valued at $793,134. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Senseonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

