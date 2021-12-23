Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,051 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 71,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $282.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

