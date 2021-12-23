Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 810,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,084,000 after acquiring an additional 27,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 43,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $237.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

