Autonio (NIOX) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.60 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Autonio has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $270,633.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00057428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.41 or 0.08038937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,817.36 or 0.99994190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00073906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00054173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007219 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

