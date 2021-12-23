Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,828 shares of company stock worth $15,248,120. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,335,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Avantor by 655.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 147,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avantor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,337,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,587,000 after buying an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.15. 43,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,385. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49. Avantor has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

