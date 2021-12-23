Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,330 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Avantor by 8.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Avantor by 111,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,122 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,828 shares of company stock worth $15,248,120. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

