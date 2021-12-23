Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avient by 25.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Avient in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVNT traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

