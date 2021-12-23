Axion Ventures (CVE:AXV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axion Ventures (CVE:AXV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$1.19 million for the quarter.
Shares of CVE AXV traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,255. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,860.00, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Axion Ventures has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96.
Axion Ventures Company Profile
