Axion Ventures (CVE:AXV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axion Ventures (CVE:AXV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$1.19 million for the quarter.

Shares of CVE AXV traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,255. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,860.00, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Axion Ventures has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96.

Axion Ventures Company Profile

Axion Ventures Inc, an investment issuer, primarily focuses on investments in the online video gaming sector and other information technology sectors. The company is involved in the provision of game development, game design, and licensing of published games and software; and development of digital insurance products.

