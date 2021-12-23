AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report sales of $31.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. AxoGen reported sales of $32.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $127.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $128.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $151.50 million, with estimates ranging from $149.70 million to $153.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXGN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,486,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after buying an additional 157,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after buying an additional 52,839 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,020,000 after buying an additional 636,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after buying an additional 531,628 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.78. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $408.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.79.

AxoGen Company Profile

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

