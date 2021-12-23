B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.76 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after acquiring an additional 622,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,655,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after buying an additional 2,066,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

PCAR stock opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

