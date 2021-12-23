B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $2.29 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EIX stock opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.63. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $68.37.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

