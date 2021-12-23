B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.92. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of -111.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,123,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $1,629,624.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,771,747 shares of company stock valued at $106,361,215.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

