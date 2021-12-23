B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,170 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 262.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

