B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 95,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 2,178.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of research firms have commented on TTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.