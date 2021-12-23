B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 907 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 52.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE CBRE opened at $105.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.98. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $107.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.