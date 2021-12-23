B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

NYSE CMI opened at $210.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

