Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Shares Up 4.9%

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 18.77 and last traded at 18.75. 3,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 851,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLZE. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.25.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14. As a group, analysts expect that Backblaze Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

