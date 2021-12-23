Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $990.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. The company had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at $160,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.