Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 990 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,292,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $335.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $343.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.52 and its 200-day moving average is $309.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

