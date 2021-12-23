Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 52.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $117.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

